Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 756 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

