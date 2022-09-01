Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6,250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,643,000. 55I LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

