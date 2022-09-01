Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Down 9.6%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Marimaca Copper Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

