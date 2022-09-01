Mannatech, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

