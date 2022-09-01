Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.22. 542,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

