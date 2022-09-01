Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 63,014 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.