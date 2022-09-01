Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,581,000 after purchasing an additional 303,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,572. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

