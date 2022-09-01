Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.23. 221,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

