Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 7,516 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,474,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.83. 264,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

