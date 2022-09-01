Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 5,064 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 764,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 186,684 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

