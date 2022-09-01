Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 13,096 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises about 2.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

IYF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.31. 1,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

