Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.85

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 6597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

