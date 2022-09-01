LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $621.91

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €621.91 ($634.60) and traded as high as €662.90 ($676.43). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €662.90 ($676.43), with a volume of 381,544 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €642.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €622.18.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.