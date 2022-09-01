Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 557666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

