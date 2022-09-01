Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 61000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$120.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.