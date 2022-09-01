Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Lumentum Stock Down 4.0 %

LITE traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 823,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.