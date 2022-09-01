Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.45. 3,183,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.68.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

