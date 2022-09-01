LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.19. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $139.84 and a 1 year high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

