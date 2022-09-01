Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $194.14 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.