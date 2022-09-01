Lossless (LSS) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $234,660.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,071.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.98 or 0.05093058 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015477 BTC.
Lossless Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
