loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 13,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 611,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,572,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,802,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,572,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,802,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 309,213 shares of company stock worth $492,972 and sold 2,353,523 shares worth $3,772,301.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

