LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 41,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,174,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.
LivePerson Trading Down 9.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $783.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.