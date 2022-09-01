LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 41,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,174,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

LivePerson Trading Down 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $783.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,855,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LivePerson by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LivePerson by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in LivePerson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

