Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Wedbush to Underperform

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 368.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,727 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

