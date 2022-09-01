Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 846 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 855 ($10.33), with a volume of 119599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($11.07).

Specifically, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47). In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45). Insiders have sold a total of 82,988 shares of company stock worth $77,771,164 in the last three months.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.19 million and a PE ratio of 906.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 954.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,108.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

