Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.93. Lion Electric shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 11,916 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

