Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $80.46 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

