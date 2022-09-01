Lightning (LIGHT) Tops One Day Volume of $7,238.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Lightning has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Lightning has a total market cap of $984,359.25 and approximately $7,238.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

