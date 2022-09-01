Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 47821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.7444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.