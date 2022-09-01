Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $268.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $244.30 and last traded at $243.93. 678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.12.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

