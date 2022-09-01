Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,460. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.