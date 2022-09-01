Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.44. 179,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

