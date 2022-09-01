Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

PDBC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 243,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,435. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

