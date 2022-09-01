Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 35,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.