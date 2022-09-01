Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 591.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 189,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

