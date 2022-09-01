Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average of $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

