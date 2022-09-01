Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cormark to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.61 on Thursday, reaching C$34.37. 307,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,077. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

