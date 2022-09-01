Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB traded down C$1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.24. 338,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,256. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

