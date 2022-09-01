LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.04 ($33.71) and last traded at €32.75 ($33.42). Approximately 279,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.44 ($32.08).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

