L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 343,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

