L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.
L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 343,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $32.99.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
