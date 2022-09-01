Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

