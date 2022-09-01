Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

