Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

