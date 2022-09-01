Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

