Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

