Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,575 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

