Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $254.05 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

