Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

