Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,947 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $201.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.