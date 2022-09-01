Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

