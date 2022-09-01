L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

